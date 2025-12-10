VIDEO: Cheeriest Christmas concert of the season, West Seattle Big Band

The West Seattle Big Band plays music you can’t help but dance to. Some of the ~150 people at last night’s WSBB holiday concert at Grace Church proved that. We were there and would have been dancing too except that we had to mind our video camera! Here are eight of the songs played by the band, directed by Jim Edwards:

“Santa Claus Is Coming to Town”:

“Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”:

“Feliz Navidad”:

“Mele Kalikimaka”:

“All I Want for Christmas Is You”:

“In the Christmas Mood”:

“Big Band Christmas 2” (medley):

“Big Band Christmas 1” (medley):

(Vocalists were Jenaige Lane and Ryan Alvis.) The band is all-volunteer; any revenue gets donated to school-music programs.

P.S. You can find the other dozen-plus clips on the WSB YouTube channel. Even better, go see the West Seattle Big Band’s next holiday-season gig, Saturday (December 13)at the West Seattle Eagles HQ in The Junction (4426 California SW), with music at 7 pm after 5:30 pm dinner, as previewed here.