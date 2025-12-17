TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Wednesday watch

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Wednesday, December 17, 2025.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET, WITH WIND ALERT

The National Weather Service wind alert for our area continues until 10 am:

*Wind Advisory says 20-30 mph southwest wind, gusting to 40 mph, is still possible until mid-morning..

The forecast otherwise is for a chance of rain and snow, high in the 40s.

Sunrise will be at 7:52 am; sunset at 4:18 pm.

TRANSIT TODAY, WITH FERRY ALERT

Washington State Ferries – WSF reports: “Due to an issue with the power span and bridge, the Southworth terminal is closed until further notice.” Meantime, even once that’s fixed, the Triangle Route will continue on two boats until further notice. WSF’s alerts page has the details; Vessel Watch will show you which boat is where.

Metro buses – They’re on the regular weekday schedule and routes in our area, although the flooding elsewhere in King County has had some effects.

West Seattle Water Taxi – regular West Seattle service, fall/winter schedule.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the view looking west. Also note, maritime-opening info is again available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!