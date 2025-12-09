TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Tuesday info

6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Tuesday, December 9, 2025.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

The forecast for today: More rain. Breezy tonight. High in the low 50s. Sunrise will be at 7:46 am; sunset, at 4:17 pm (as early as it gets, staying there until this weekend, when the sun starts setting later).

TRAFFIC NOTES

If you’re driving or riding on California SW, be prepared for possible delays – Monday, utility-pole work was crowding the outside northbound side at Stevens (by WSHS), and the mobile crane was back at the project north of Oregon, also on the NB side.

TRANSIT TODAY

Washington State Ferries – The Triangle Route is expected to be down to two boats all week. WSF’s alerts page has the details; Vessel Watch will show you which boat is where.

Metro buses – They’re on the regular weekday schedule and routes.

Water Taxi – regular West Seattle service, fall/winter schedule.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the view looking west. Also note, maritime-opening info is again available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!