UPDATE: Crash at California/Findlay

2:38 PM: No major injuries reported, but a two-vehicle crash at California/Findlay – where the intersection has a pedestrian island – is reported to be blocking part of the street, so if you have to get through that area, you might want to take an alternate north/south route – like Fauntleroy – for a while.

2:41 PM: Police just told dispatch that the northbound side is blocked.

(WSB photo)

3:01 PM: Just went down for a look. Police are routing some traffic around it. The scene is south of the intersection.

3:34 PM: Officers just told dispatch they’re reopening all lanes. We’re checking with SFD re: injuries.