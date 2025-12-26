TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: North Shorewood display stars ‘giant Santa’

(WSB photos)

‘Tis the night after Christmas, and we’re not done with lights yet. Yvonne sent the tip about this display in North Shorewood: “There is a huge Santa, maybe 30 or 40 feet tall, in a yard full of many lights. The huge Santa just makes you smile! I don’t have the exact address but the home is located on west side of 26th Ave SW, 2 blocks north of the Shorewood Market, which is on the corner of 26th Ave SW and SW 106th St.” And that’s where we found it ..plus, of course, reindeer:

Checking our archives, looks like we featured this home six years ago. No giant Santa then, though! … To see every place we’ve featured this year and previous years, scroll through this section of WSB archives.