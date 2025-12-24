TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: Handcrafted movie tribute

We’ve featured some encores this year – 2025 versions of West Seattle Christmas lights/decoration displays we’ve shown in previous years – but this one is a debut Artist Tim Wulf sent the video of his display, and added some music to the video:

Tribute to the classic animated movie, “The Snowman.” The figures were all made by me. Our kids and now our grandkids love watching that movie so it was time to bring it to life!

This is in the 8900 block of Fauntleroy Way SW. To see all the decorations we’ve spotlighted this season – and past years – scroll here!