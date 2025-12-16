SPORTS: West Seattle HS vs. Chief Sealth IHS basketball, game #2 – the boys

PHOTOS BY OLIVER HAMLIN FOR WSB

As previusly noted, West Seattle High School hosted crosstown counterpart Chief Sealth International High School for a basketball doubleheader last night. Photojournalist Oliver Hamlin was at both games for WSB. We’re publishing separate reports – here are our photos from the girls’ varsity game – and now, boys’ varsity. WSHS won this game too, 63-51, though the top two scorers were from Chief Sealth – Adnaan Mohamed with 17:

And Julonnie Passmore with 16:

Top scorers for West Seattle, each with 12 points, were Gabe Kearney (who scored all but two in the first quarter):

And Owen Merta:

Right behind for the Wildcats was Sully Pond:

The Seahawks got 9 points from Koby Ioane and 6 from Silas Lee (on two 3’s):

Cruz Palepoi netted 7 for West Seattle and Gee Nichols had 2 for Chief Sealth:

Head coach Rick Ticeson‘s Wildcats are now 2-3:

And head coach Ja’Lyn Combs‘s Seahawks are 1-5:

Here’s the Metro League schedule for the rest of the week.