SPORTS: High-school basketball season tips off

Not only is the holiday season here, but so is winter-sports season for local high-school athletes. Basketball began tonight for many teams, including Chief Sealth International High School. The CSIHS girls’ basketball team won their season opener at Evergreen HS in White Center, 35-16; the West Seattle High School girls’ season starts tomorrow (Tuesday) night at home, hosting Franklin, 7:30 pm. As for the boys, Chief Sealth opened with an 84-58 loss tonight at Kennedy Catholic in Burien; the WSHS boys start their season tomorrow night at Edmonds-Woodway, 7:15 pm.