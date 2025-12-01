West Seattle, Washington

01 Monday

40℉

SPORTS: High-school basketball season tips off

December 1, 2025 11:34 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS & Sports

Not only is the holiday season here, but so is winter-sports season for local high-school athletes. Basketball began tonight for many teams, including Chief Sealth International High School. The CSIHS girls’ basketball team won their season opener at Evergreen HS in White Center, 35-16; the West Seattle High School girls’ season starts tomorrow (Tuesday) night at home, hosting Franklin, 7:30 pm. As for the boys, Chief Sealth opened with an 84-58 loss tonight at Kennedy Catholic in Burien; the WSHS boys start their season tomorrow night at Edmonds-Woodway, 7:15 pm.

Share This

No Replies to "SPORTS: High-school basketball season tips off"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.