SPORTS: Chief Sealth IHS vs. West Seattle HS basketball, game #1 – the girls

PHOTOS BY OLIVER HAMLIN FOR WSB

Basketball doubleheader last night for West Seattle High School hosting crosstown counterpart Chief Sealth International High School. Photojournalist Oliver Hamlin was at both games for WSB. We’re publishing separate reports on both – first, the girls-varsity game. WSHS won, 62-21. Above, the game’s leading scorer was West Seattle’s Ayla Moore, with 24; below, West Seattle’s Seneca Lucas, with 20.

Third leading scorer of the game, Chief Sealth’s Dajah Johnson with 13 points:

West Seattle’s Ella Brown had 7:

Chief Sealth’s Mia Caldera, with 5:

West Seattle’s Edna Tito, with 4:

West Seattle’s Dagny Hendershott also had 4 points:

Chief Sealth’s Alysse Bland had 3:

Both school’s cheer teams kept the spectators spirited:

Head coach Darnell Taylor‘s Wildcats are now 3-2; head coach Will Pablo‘s Seahawks are now 3-3.

(Sealth’s Mariah Rillo, West Seattle’s Jackie Sutcliffe)

Our photos from the boys’ game will be published later today.