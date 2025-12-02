Six school/youth support opportunities on this Giving Tuesday

That’s the Giving Tree on the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, and it’s one of two opportunities we’re spotlighting today to support SSC students this season, along with four other local youth/school support options for you to consider on this Giving Tuesday. First, from SSC:

Giving Tree for Student Families Through Dec. 10, South Seattle College’s Human Resources Office is hosting a Giving Tree to support students and their families this holiday season. Community members are invited to select a child’s wish tag from the tree in the Robert Smith Building and return unwrapped gifts with the tag by December 10. Students will receive their gifts during finals week (Dec. 15-19). In addition to selecting gifts for a child, donations of new, unused unwrapped toys, toiletries (such as shampoo, conditioner, hygiene products, cleaning supplies, soap, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, and hair-care items), and gift-wrapping supplies (new or gently used wrapping paper, bows, ribbon, greeting cards, and unused gift tags) are welcomed. If you would like to help out, please visit South Seattle Colleges Human Resources Office, located in the Robert Smith Building (RSB) on main campus in West Seattle. You can select gifts for a child from the Giving Tree and drop off miscellaneous gifts, toiletries and wrapping supplies. A red a-frame sign directs visitors to the HR Office from the RSB Courtyard. Please view the South Seattle College main campus map and Robert Smith Building detail map for more details. Questions? HR.South@seattlecolleges.edu. Food Pantry Donations South Seattle College food pantries provide a vital service to our students. In recent years, over 50% of South students have reported food insecurity due to rising grocery costs and other barriers. We operate food pantries at main campus in West Seattle and at our Georgetown campus to provide students with shelf-stable groceries, fresh food items, toiletries and diapers. Two links for donations: Main Campus Food Pantry Fundraising Site

Georgetown Campus Food Pantry Fundraising Site

Four more opportunities to support local students:

West Seattle High School Mock Trial Team – This new student-founded team has to raise $900 for the fee to enter competition. Not familiar with Mock Trial? Here’s how the team’s founder, WSHS sophomore Zoe Bryant, describes it:

Mock Trial is an in-school program where students prepare and present a legal case as attorneys, witnesses, and courtroom staff such as bailiff. It teaches public speaking, critical and quick thinking, teamwork, and confidence while giving students real exposure to the justice system! … We want to give the team an equal chance to compete and participate regardless of any financial barriers! This is why we need your support!

You can help them get into the competition in February by donating here.

Chief Sealth Basketball ‘Play It Forward’ – Not only are you giving, but so are the beneficiaries of this unique fundraiser for Chief Sealth International High School‘s basketball programs, which are just starting their seasons. We featured “Play It Forward” in mid-November; they’re up to two-thirds of their goal, and asked for a Giving Tuesday reminder. (Here’s the direct donation link.)

Skunk Works Robotics – Also gearing up for its next season is this team with many local members:

Skunk Works Robotics Team 1983 is gearing up for the 2026 FIRST Robotics season! We’re already spending tons of hours working on designing, wiring, and coding for our next competitive robot, and we’re picking up some seriously cool engineering, electrical and business skills while we’re at it. Your donation today directly funds the awesome hardware and tools we need to make the magic happen! Skunk Works Robotics, which is a 4-H community team, has provided hands-on STEM education to local students for over 19 years, regardless of their financial situation. Volunteer mentors and coaches have helped the team achieve a 100% college acceptance rate and pave the way for successful STEM careers. Donate Today: skunkworks1983.com/donate

Fairmount Park PTA – We’ve spotlighted several elementary school PTA/PTSA/PTO campaigns lately but not yet this one, which is in its final week:

Fairmount Park PTA Blue Envelope Direct Give – supporting: Additional Math and Reading Support Staff

Instrumental Music Program

Art, Music, PE and Library Programs

Classroom Teachers Grants

Food Support Program

Assemblies and School Events

Afterschool Enrichment

Again, we mention opportunities for community support frequently, and everyone who’s benefited is thankful for community support – even if you can’t donate, learning and knowing about what’s happening with your neighbors is priceless too. You can see the latest stories we’ve published any time by scrolling through our “How to Help” category archive.