REPORT #2: Cat wins pet-costume contest at West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays Tree Lighting

Things were a little chaotic but when all was said and done, a cat competing against about half a dozen dogs won the pet-costume contest that’s become a tradition on West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays Tree Lighting night!

Emcee Brian Callanan called the kitty by the names War Zone and War Games, but whichever was correct, so was Winner – with prizes donated by All the Best Pet Care, one of the night’s sponsors. The kitty stayed remarkably calm throughout:

The dogs were fairly mellow too:

Another of the top three was Chef Coy-R-Gi:

Next up: Two of the groups that performed mini-concerts before tree time!