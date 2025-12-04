Reading, laughing, tasting, shopping, more on our West Seattle Thursday list!

(Thanks to Pete for the Pigeon Point photo)

Here's what's up today/tonight

FREE PLAYSPACE: West Seattle Church of the Nazarene is opening its free community playspace two mornings a week, 9 am-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. (42nd/Juneau)

FAUNTLEROY FESTIVAL OF TREES: Until noon, the Fauntleroy Church hall is open for viewing this year’s trees and “voting” for your favorite by placing nonperishable food donations beneath it. (9140 California SW)

GATHERING AT THE VOID: Get out of the home office for a couple hours! “Work, Game, Craft or Chat! At The Void ” hangout at The Void, 10 am-noon Tuesdays. (5048 California SW)

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: The ground hasn’t frozen (yet), so it’s still a good time to plant! Explore the possibilities – the center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

TODDLER STORY TIME IN WESTWOOD: Southwest Library story time (9010 35th SW), 10:30 am.

SSC FOOD TRUCK: South Seattle College culinary students are selling pastries from the truck again today, 10:30 am-12:30 pm, near the campus Clock Tower. (6000 16th SW)

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today. (Even if you just want to know so you can go listen!)

WEST SEATTLE THRIFTWAY HOLIDAY TASTE #2: 4-7 pm, 20+ vendors and the store deli offer you tastes of possibilities for your holiday celebrations. (4201 SW Morgan)

DROP-IN CHESS: High Point Library‘s weekly event is on today, 4-5:30 pm for players under 18. (3411 SW Raymond)

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two regular Thursday night events at HPCS – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Eva’s Wild.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), for wine by the glass or bottle! Also participating in tonight’s book club (see listing below).

ASTRA LUMINA: The light-and-sound show at the Seattle Chinese Garden (6000 16th SW) continues. First admission is 5 pm; tickets and info here.

ROTARY FESTIVAL OF MINI-TREES CELEBRATION & SILENT AUCTION: As previewed here, the themed mini-trees that have been on display at Brookdale West Seattle (4611 35th SW), decorated and donated by West Seattle Rotarians, will be silent-auctioned during a 5:30 pm event with refreshments. Shuttle over from the stadium parking lot at 5:30 or 6!

SHOP LATE IN THE JUNCTION: 5:30-7:30 pm, Santa and his elves wander The Junction, with live music from Better As Brass, and some shops open later than usual, all part of West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays, as previewed here.

THE DUSTY 45s: 6 pm, featuring Memphis Radio Kings at Tim’s Tavern. (16th/98th, White Center)

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm, now starting at Future Primitive Beach Bar (2536 Alki SW), you’re welcome to join the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run!

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: If you’d rather walk, there’s an event for you too! Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE BOOK CLUB: Various venues around West Seattle and White Center open their doors for you to come read and chat (or not chat), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has this month’s roster of sites.

‘PENELOPE’ AT ARTSWEST: See the new musical at ArtsWest (4711 California SW), 7:30 pm curtain.

JOKES AT THE JUNCTION: Comedy night at Great American Diner and Bar (4752 California SW), 8 pm.

DJ NIGHT: Extended-weekend spinning starts tonight at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Kingblind & Teenage Rampage, 8 pm.

