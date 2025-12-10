PREVIEW: From carolers to treats to art to music, reasons to not stay home Thursday night

By this time tomorrow, according to the forecast, the wind will have quieted, and the rain might even take a break. So here are other reasons to plan on going out tomorrow night:

SHOP LATE THURSDAY IN THE JUNCTION: It’s the second of two Thursdays in which The Junction will be a bit more festive – here’s how the West Seattle Junction Association summarizes what’s planned for 5:30 to 7:30 pm Thursday:

*Beecher’s Cheese handing out soup and cheese samples in front of Key Bank.

*Santa’s Elves running around handing out candy canes and special ornaments.

*Silver Belles Carolers performing – starting around Northwest Art and Frame, and heading north from there

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK: This is the big holiday-season art walk, at various venues from Alki to Morgan Junction, starting around 5 pm. Here’s the list for this quarter:

See details on participating venues – including who has a reception (usually 5 to 8 pm) – here.

ART OF MUSIC: Accompanying the Art Walk again this month is The Art of Music, a collection of three mini-concerts, 6 to 7:45 pm, in Admiral, The Junction, and Morgan Junction. Here’s the rundown:

Friends and Folk @ West Seattle Grounds in the Admiral District [performance starts 6:20 pm] CenterPlay @ Great American Diner & Bar in Alaska Junction jean mann @ Beveridge Place Pub in Morgan Junction

Learn more about this month’s performers here.

ADMIRAL JUBILEE: In addition to Art Walk-ing, in the Admiral Junction area, you can join in the Jubilee, strolling to multiple participating businesses, 4-9 pm – see the map – and special events – here, including a pop-up market at hosting business Hoste.

There are other events planned tomorrow night too – check our calendar for more!