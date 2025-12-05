UPDATE: Power outage for almost 5,000 West Seattle customers. Plus, Junction tree down (but not the outage cause)

5:48 PM: More than 4,900 homes and businesses are out of power right now, mostly in northwest West Seattle. Not sure yet about what’s to blame – multiple trees have just been reported down, including one at California/Alaska in The Junction blocking part of northbound California.

(Thanks to Amy for the photo – she says “It hit a row of Lime bikes but nothing else”)

(Added: WSB photo by Oliver Hamlin, showing the aforementioned Lime bikes)

Updates to come.

5:54 PM: Police radio indicates the outage is likely related to a tree down in the Admiral area. (Exactly where, we don’t know – nothing telltale on the SFD or SPD logs.) You’ve probably noticed the wind kicking up big time this evening – the National Weather Service did not have our area under an alert for that, though.

6:20 PM: The wind has calmed somewhat, at least up here.

6:42 PM: A commenter points out that the NWS has belatedly posted a Wind Advisory alert, timestamped 6:10 pm, in effect until midnight.