West Seattle, Washington

05 Friday

48℉

UPDATE: Power outage for almost 5,000 West Seattle customers. Plus, Junction tree down (but not the outage cause)

December 5, 2025 5:48 pm
|      40 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

5:48 PM: More than 4,900 homes and businesses are out of power right now, mostly in northwest West Seattle. Not sure yet about what’s to blame – multiple trees have just been reported down, including one at California/Alaska in The Junction blocking part of northbound California.

(Thanks to Amy for the photo – she says “It hit a row of Lime bikes but nothing else”)

(Added: WSB photo by Oliver Hamlin, showing the aforementioned Lime bikes)

Updates to come.

5:54 PM: Police radio indicates the outage is likely related to a tree down in the Admiral area. (Exactly where, we don’t know – nothing telltale on the SFD or SPD logs.) You’ve probably noticed the wind kicking up big time this evening – the National Weather Service did not have our area under an alert for that, though.

6:20 PM: The wind has calmed somewhat, at least up here.

6:42 PM: A commenter points out that the NWS has belatedly posted a Wind Advisory alert, timestamped 6:10 pm, in effect until midnight.

40 Replies to "UPDATE: Power outage for almost 5,000 West Seattle customers. Plus, Junction tree down (but not the outage cause)"

  • Fred R. December 5, 2025 (5:51 pm)
    Reply

    Out in Seaview. 

  • Rey December 5, 2025 (5:51 pm)
    Reply

    Power flickered now is out California and Juneau in Morgan Junction area 

  • LWH December 5, 2025 (5:52 pm)
    Reply

    Had a very brief outage around 5:45. Only lasted a few seconds. I’m near Fairmount Park Elementary.

  • Deb December 5, 2025 (5:53 pm)
    Reply

    First several surges then blackout all along  48th at Graham. All I did was plug in a few outdoor lights- then OUT. 

  • bruh December 5, 2025 (5:53 pm)
    Reply

    anyone else sick of this happening at least once a year?

    • Bruhbruh December 5, 2025 (6:05 pm)
      Reply

      Maybe buy a battery backup? We do live in a windy city with trees

    • Duh December 5, 2025 (6:07 pm)
      Reply

      You gonna fight and kill mother nature or something?

    • Drew40 December 5, 2025 (6:09 pm)
      Reply

      Absolutely!!! Don’t exactly know how to pinpoint blame but I have ideas ill keep to myself for now😃🤐

  • Firefighter December 5, 2025 (5:53 pm)
    Reply

    Ouch! The Tween Turkey (between Thanksgiving and Christmas) is in the oven – but not done yet. Dang. 

    • LJJ December 5, 2025 (6:06 pm)
      Reply

      Dang, I am so sorry that happened. I hope the power comes back on quickly for everyone that had dinner in the oven! 

  • Ugh December 5, 2025 (5:54 pm)
    Reply

    Out at 52nd &Genesee. 

  • Aram Karabetyan December 5, 2025 (5:54 pm)
    Reply

    Lost power at 59 th Ave at 5.48 pm

  • natinstl December 5, 2025 (5:55 pm)
    Reply

    Out in Seaview

    • Kristina December 5, 2025 (6:03 pm)
      Reply

      Not all of Seaview- mine went out for a few seconds but came back.

  • Jon P December 5, 2025 (5:55 pm)
    Reply

    Heard the powerlines/transformer buzzing a few times from the 3800 block of beach drive. Lights cut in and out for 20 sec before finally giving up…

  • K December 5, 2025 (5:58 pm)
    Reply

    It’s crazy the outage is that far north.  Our power had some major flickers at the same time, down near White Center.  I knew someone’s power was probably out, but i expected it to be closer.

    • WSB December 5, 2025 (6:09 pm)
      Reply

      Trust me, the association between flicker and outage can be more than a few miles. We’ve had flickers before from an outage on the other side of the river. Tonight, probably half a dozen longer-than-usual flickers .. I was running the vacuum but just knew even before the first text that it wasn’t to blame!

  • Lola December 5, 2025 (5:58 pm)
    Reply

    Ours went out on 50th & Alaska at 5:45.  

    • Sandy December 5, 2025 (6:20 pm)
      Reply
      • Ours flickered 2 times each time losing power, but coming back on for a moment.  By the 3rd time they went out and didn’t come back on. We’re on 50th between Edmonds & Alaska. I know lights are off on 51st and down Jacobsen to the beach.
  • CatMom December 5, 2025 (5:58 pm)
    Reply

    Power out 51st and Edmonds 

  • robloxian December 5, 2025 (6:01 pm)
    Reply

    i was just wanted to play roblox 😔 

  • Worried Citizen December 5, 2025 (6:02 pm)
    Reply

    Does anyone else find it ironic that the post made right before this one was about how our power infrastructure needs to be updated!

    • Miranda December 5, 2025 (6:08 pm)
      Reply

      Yes! I saw that timing too

    • Miranda December 5, 2025 (6:08 pm)
      Reply

    • WS Walker December 5, 2025 (6:11 pm)
      Reply

      Yes! Couldn’t have planned that. 

    • Nc_says December 5, 2025 (6:25 pm)
      Reply

      The irony! lol 

    • Brooke December 5, 2025 (6:30 pm)
      Reply

      I thought that same thing! 

    • robloxian December 5, 2025 (6:31 pm)
      Reply

      thats what I thought too lol

  • Jim P. December 5, 2025 (6:04 pm)
    Reply

    Several flickers and a tiny outage of less than a second all the way down by Westwood.

  • Chillin’ on Chilberg December 5, 2025 (6:05 pm)
    Reply

    No power on Chilberg!

  • Olds December 5, 2025 (6:06 pm)
    Reply

    NWS usually does a much better job of putting out wind advisories or warnings to be able to prepare for these possible outages. They dropped the ball on this one. Winds are substantially stronger than forecast. 

  • TB December 5, 2025 (6:06 pm)
    Reply

    Heard a huge boom and then flicker at Findlay and 30th. 

  • Alki beach December 5, 2025 (6:08 pm)
    Reply

    No power at 60th near Alki 

  • Ev December 5, 2025 (6:08 pm)
    Reply

    Power is out at Beveridge Place. Unsurprisingly everyone is still having a great time.

  • D December 5, 2025 (6:14 pm)
    Reply

    One of those sidewalk trees near the old Haymaker restaurant in the junction is completely uprooted!

  • Olds December 5, 2025 (6:14 pm)
    Reply

    How convenient the NWS literally posted a Wind Advisory at 6:10pm. 3 minutes ago. SMH 

  • Azimuth December 5, 2025 (6:24 pm)
    Reply

    It feels so weird when the houses across the street have their power! My 9-year-old thinks it’s awesome to have the power out so we’re making the best of it. 

  • Ms West Seattle December 5, 2025 (6:26 pm)
    Reply

    Any estimate on when the power will be restored?

    • WSB December 5, 2025 (6:42 pm)
      Reply

      My power outage speech is that City Light just guesses wildly at the “estimated restoration times” on the map so they are not worth paying attention to. (This is something I learned from an actual City Light media liaison a few years back, not my personal assessment.) In the last few outages, many got theirs back within an hour or two, while others – generally closer to the cause – had to endure hours longer. So expect the worst case and be pleasantly surprised when it’snot that bad.

  • JayDee December 5, 2025 (6:35 pm)
    Reply

    At 56th SW and Hanford I was securing loose things on the deck when I heard a transformer trip/blow somewhere west of me followed by the flickers/and then the dark. I suspect City Light’s guess of 6 hours for repair was a SWAG.

