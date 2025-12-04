PHOTOS: Chief Sealth IHS boys’ basketball home opener

The Chief Sealth International High School boys’ varsity basketball team plays its third game of the season tomorrow night (Friday, December 5) at Cleveland. Photojournalist Oliver Hamlin was at CSIHS for WSB last night as the Seahawks played their home opener, hosting Seattle Academy. Ja’Lyn Combs is back as head coach this year:

Seniors on the squad this year include #0, TajaRay Washington:

#30, Calvin Washington:

There’s a freshman on the varsity team too, #10, Blake Bellessa:

At halftime, Chief Sealth was down 30-14, but picked up their offense in the second half.

(#3, Jibril Cortez)

(#12, Adnaan Mohamed)

(#11, Koby Ioane)

Though the Seahawks outscored SAAS in the second half, it wasn’t enough for a win – final score was Seattle Academy 69, Chief Sealth 57, and they’re still looking for their first win, as is Friday’s opponent Cleveland (0-1).