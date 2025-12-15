PHOTOS: Chief Sealth IHS and West Seattle HS face off in flag football

PHOTOS BY OLIVER HAMLIN FOR WSB

Before tonight’s basketball clashes between West Seattle High School and Chief Sealth International High School, our area’s two biggest high schools met up in another sport this past Saturday – flag football. Chief Sealth won in an overtime thriller, 24-23. Photojournalist Oliver Hamlin was there for WSB:

(Chief Sealth’s Triana Tuia)

(Chief Sealth’s Cora Sripranaratanakul)

(West Seattle’s Layla Ho carries the ball after making a catch)

On social media, the Sealth team referred to this game as the “mini-Huling Bowl,” after the WSHS-Sealth football faceoff every fall.

(West Seattle’s Harper Dixon leaps to catch a touchdown)

(Sealth’s Harlee Wahl catches a touchdown in overtime)

(West Seattle’s Caroline Decker)

(Sealth’s Sasha Lee celebrates after catching the game-winning 2-point conversion)

(West Seattle’s Adriana Havens with the interception)

(West Seattle’s Lucia James)

(Chief Sealth’s Harper Gilbert)

(Sealth coach Melvin Glaspie)

(Sealth coach Kris Smith)

Both teams have two games each this Saturday (December 20th) – you can see the schedule on the Metro League website.