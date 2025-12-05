Pancakes! Marines! Santa! Firefighters! Special toy-donation events in West Seattle on Saturday

If you can donate a new, unwrapped toy to Toys for Tots (or more than one), in addition to the ongoing drives we’ve mentioned in our West Seattle Holiday Guide, there are two special opportunities tomorrow (Saturday, December 6):

KIWANIS CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE PANCAKE BREAKFAST: Along with an incredible breakfast deal ($8/advance, $10/door for pancakes, ham, and beverage), U.S. Marines will be there to accept unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots. 7 am-11 am, Alki Masonic Center (40th/Edmunds), and Santa will be there too.

(WSB photo at Station 29 during last year’s toy drive)

SEATTLE FIRE STATION 29 TOY DRIVE: On Saturday afternoon, 2-4 pm, the Seattle Fire Department hosts a Toys for Tots drive at a few of its stations around the city. In West Seattle, Station 29 is participating – 2139 Ferry Avenue SW in North Admiral. Bring a toy and meet firefighters!

OTHER TOY/FOOD/ETC. DRIVES: See the Giving Opportunities section of the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide – still adding to it!