ORCAS: You might see whales in our area later today

December 23, 2025 12:05 pm
Southern Resident Killer Whales – reportedly from K-Pod – have been reported in central Puget Sound the past two days – late yesterday, coming up from Point Defiance, but not in time for pre-sunset whale watching here, and today Donna Sandstrom from The Whale Trail tells us there are reports of orcas heading southbound ‘fast,’ off Edmonds at last report. That doesn’t mean they’ll make it all the way here but we’re publishing an early alert for starters. Updates if/when we get them.

