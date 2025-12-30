West Seattle, Washington

NEW YEAR’S EVE-EVE: Space Needle preview

December 30, 2025 9:14 pm
Thanks to Steve Pumphrey for sending the photo! On New Year’s Eve, the Space Needle will put on a light show before the fireworks and drones, and those looking that way across Elliott Bay got a preview tonight. Here’s the official schedule for Wednesday night:

10:00 PM – Light-only pre-show (10-minute performance)
10:30 PM – Light-only pre-show (10-minute performance)
11:00 PM – Light-only pre-show (10-minute performance)
11:30 PM – Light-only pre-show (10-minute performance)
11:53 PM – Show begins
12:00 AM – Happy New Year!
12:09 AM – Show ends

If you don’t have, or don’t want to go out and find, a view of the Space Needle, you can watch it live via KING or KONG, as also explained here.

