NEW YEAR’S EVE-EVE: Space Needle preview

Thanks to Steve Pumphrey for sending the photo! On New Year’s Eve, the Space Needle will put on a light show before the fireworks and drones, and those looking that way across Elliott Bay got a preview tonight. Here’s the official schedule for Wednesday night:

10:00 PM – Light-only pre-show (10-minute performance)

10:30 PM – Light-only pre-show (10-minute performance)

11:00 PM – Light-only pre-show (10-minute performance)

11:30 PM – Light-only pre-show (10-minute performance)

11:53 PM – Show begins

12:00 AM – Happy New Year!

12:09 AM – Show ends

If you don’t have, or don’t want to go out and find, a view of the Space Needle, you can watch it live via KING or KONG, as also explained here.