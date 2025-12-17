New interim SDOT director announced by Mayor-elect Wilson, plus decision to keep two other department heads

Just in from Mayor-elect Katie Wilson – she’s chosen a new interim SDOT director, and decided to keep two other department heads. From the announcement:

My administration is committed to building a transportation network that allows every person in every neighborhood to safely and reliably get where they want to go, whether they use transit, walk, bike, roll, or drive. We have the opportunity to move quickly to shape Seattle’s transportation future in line with this vision. In just the next year, Sound Transit will make key decisions regarding West Seattle and Ballard Link, our Seattle (Transit) Measure will be up for renewal, and we’ll continue to deliver on projects across the city that were funded through the recent transportation levy.

Success on this quick timeline will require strong operational expertise, which is why I am excited to announce Angela Brady as Interim SDOT Director to lead on these critical issues in 2026. Angela comes to SDOT from the Office of the Waterfront, Civic Projects and Sound Transit, where she oversaw implementation of the new Waterfront Park, and where she currently serves as the City of Seattle’s Designated Representative to Sound Transit. Angela is committed to addressing our maintenance backlog, and shares my vision of world-class transit, a citywide network of protected bike lanes, safe and accessible sidewalks, great pedestrian spaces, and housing-rich neighborhoods packed with amenities. I want to thank Adiam Emery for her dedicated service to the SDOT and the City of Seattle.

(Brady is quoted as saying:) “I am honored to be selected for this critical role with the new administration, particularly at such a pivotal and exciting time for our city. I have worked tirelessly through many years of community engagement, planning, design, and construction to successfully deliver on major investments that will forever shape Seattle’s waterfront and our city’s identity and I am thrilled to be able to offer my leadership and expertise toward delivering on SDOT’s commitments to the public as part of the Seattle Transportation Levy and so much more. I want to thank Mayor-elect Wilson for trusting me with this important role, and I am truly looking forward to working in partnership with her, other city departments, communities, and key agency partners as we continue working to ensure efficient and safe access to all modes of travel in Seattle.”