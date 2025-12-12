Music, movie, theater, art, ‘jump rope for parents,’ more for your West Seattle Friday!

(California Sea Lion photographed at Don Armeni Boat Ramp on Thursday by Jan Pendergrass)

Here’s what’s happening today/tonight as we head toward another holiday-season weekend! Listings are from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:

TOY DRIVE FOR SALVATION ARMY FAMILIES, LAST DAY: Three dropoff locations for toys and gift cards to be provided to families during a “Holiday Market” to obtain gifts for children up to 17. Details here.

TOYS FOR TOTS AT HIGHSTREET INSURANCE, LAST DAY: This longtime local insurance agency has a new name but the same annual Toys For Tots collection, drop off 8 am-4:30 weekdays. (5431 California SW)

WINTER WANDER SCAVENGER HUNT: Alice Kuder is organizing this again and you can still register to participate in its final weekend!

The Winter Wander Scavenger Hunt is a free community event designed to bring friends and families together for holiday fun. Wanderers download instructions, a Bingo-style clue sheet, and a map, then scour West Seattle to identify the locations that solve the clues, and upload selfies in front of those locations to qualify for prize drawings. Open to everyone of all ages! Winter Wander concludes at 7 PM, Sun., Dec. 14th, 2025. Sign up by registering at wondersinaliceland.com.

FREE INDOOR PLAY: “Stay and Play” is open 10 am-11:30 am at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd), with toys for the little ones and coffee for their chaperones.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER The center is open for plant-shopping Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) to learn about local history – open noon-4 pm today.

QI-GONG: Natalia‘s Friday sessions are 12:30-1 pm at La Choza (10401 47th SW).

TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm Fridays. Stop in to sip, or buy by the bottle.

HOLIDAY TEEN ART JAM: 5-7 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW), presented by Arts Corps.

COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: 6-8 pm, Songwriters’ Showcase at C & P Coffee. (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor)

FREE TEEN SWIM: 6-7 pm at Southwest Pool (2801 SW Thistle), free swim session for ages 13=18.

PARENTS LEARN TO JUMP ROPE: It’s not just for kids! Learn with a world champion, 6:30 pm at West Seattle Health Club (28th/Andover).

FREE CHRISTMAS MOVIE: All welcome to come watch “Home Alone,” 7 pm, West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (42nd/Juneau).

CLASSIC BINGO: 7 pm at Admiral Pub. 21+. Free to play. (2306 California SW)

‘PENELOPE’ AT ARTSWEST: 7:30 pm curtain for the musical tonight – info and ticket link in our calendar listing! (4711 California SW)

SEATTLE GIRLS CHOIR: 7:30 pm at Holy Rosary (42nd/Genesee), Seattle Girls Choir presents “Carmina Angelorum: Songs of the Angels.” (Follow that link for concert and ticket info.)

COMEDY AT MR. B’S: Comedy on Thin Ice show at 8 pm, Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW).

HIGH-SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Chief Sealth IHS girls and boys host Franklin, games at 7 and 8:30 pm. (2600 SW Thistle)

SPINNING: DJ Hershe at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), 9 pm.

‘MAKE IT LOUD’ SKATING:Tonight, skate to live music during the – 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $20 cover/$5 skates.

If you have something to showcase on our event lists or calendar, please email what/when/where/etc. info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!