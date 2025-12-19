Memorial service planned January 18 for Pauline Mason, 1925-2025

Family and friends will gather next month to remember Pauline Mason and are sharing this remembrance with the community now:

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Pauline Mason. She passed away surrounded by her family, just three months shy of her 101st birthday.

Pauline was born in Benedict, North Dakota, in 1925. She completed her nursing training in Minot, North Dakota, at Trinity Hospital and later joined the Army Nurse Corps during World War II. The Corps sent her to Seattle, where she worked at Marine View Hospital and met the love of her life, Ed Mason, on a blind date. They were married soon after at Hope Lutheran Church, when it was the small white church on the corner of 42nd Avenue and Oregon Street. Pauline and Ed lived for many years in their home off Beach Drive SW, where she formed lifelong friendships with her neighbors. Pauline remained in her home until the age of 99.

Pauline began her career at West Seattle Hospital when it was located on California Avenue in the West Seattle Junction. Years later, when the new West Seattle Hospital opened at 26th Avenue and Webster Street in 1961, she helped establish the first Pediatric Department and eventually became Director of Nursing. She loved her nursing career and touched many lives through her dedication and compassion.

A longtime member of Hope Lutheran Church, Pauline was active in many groups and ministries. Her love of gardening led her to tend the church gardens alongside other like-minded members, a role she embraced with joy.

In her later years, Pauline was well known for spending her days outside on her deck, weather permitting, enjoying countless conversations with friends and neighbors. She was remembered for her loving nature, genuine smile, and warm acceptance of everyone she met.

For the final 19 months of her life, Pauline was lovingly cared for at Florence House of West Seattle, where she formed close bonds with caregivers and new friends. She was blessed by the many friends, both new and old, who visited her regularly.

Pauline deeply loved — and was deeply loved by — her four children: Dianne (Larry) Koltz, Paul (Randi) Mason, Sue (Mick) Zorin, and Rob (Sandy) Mason. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed, and her son, Paul.

A memorial service will be held on January 18 at 3:00 PM at Hope Lutheran Church, 4456 42nd Avenue SW. Memorials may be directed in Pauline’s name to Florence House of Seattle (8424 16th Avenue SW, Seattle, WA 98106) or Hope Lutheran Church (4456 42nd Avenue SW, Seattle, WA 98116).