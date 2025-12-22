Memorial service planned February 6 for Azucena ‘Bobbie’ B. Daquiz, 1931-2025

Family and friends will gather in February in memory of Bobbie Daquiz, and are sharing this remembrance with the community now:

Azucena (“Bobbie”) Bagasan Daquiz

1931-2025

Days following her 94th birthday celebration, “Bobbie” passed away peacefully at home on December 15, 2025.

“Bobbie” Azucena B. Daquiz was born on December 7, 1931 to Dionisio and Potenciana Bagasan as their third child of five children in the Philippines. She married Querubin “Ben” Daquiz in 1967 and celebrated 56 years of marriage before his passing in 2023.They are survived by their four children: Marichelle, Jennifer (Kevin), Jocelyn (Eric), and Joseph.

Bobbie graduated with honors throughout primary, secondary and earned her Masters from the University of the East, where she later taught English/Tagalog as a professor for 19 years before moving to the United

States in 1976.

Bobbie was, above all else, a teacher at heart. For over 25 years, she shared the Tagalog language and the richness of Filipino culture with her students at the University of Washington Experimental College. Her dedication extended to the youngest among us at Fauntleroy Children’s Center (FCC). From the Cloud Room to the Rainbow Room, she was known simply and affectionately as “My Bobbie,” a testament to the love she poured into every child.

A pianist at a young age, Bobbie delighted in sharing her musical gifts with others. She taught music at FCC and welcomed many into her home for private piano lessons. As a reward for their hard work and dedication, Bobbie

granted students the privilege to play on her beloved grand piano. Nothing made her radiate with more pride than her students’ performances. She took great joy in showcasing their progression at the annual Spring Recital at Sherman Clay Piano Hall in Seattle.

Bobbie and Ben shared a life full of adventure, raising their children across the globe, and fostered a deep love for travel. Hawaii held a particularly special place in their hearts as a favorite annual getaway. Closer to home, she found peace in the simple beauty of a walk, whether along Alki, Lake Washington, Camano Island, or the beaches of

Oceanside and Carlsbad, California.

Bobbie was a devout Catholic. She prayed the rosary several times a day, practiced daily Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, and attended Sunday Mass at St. James Cathedral for decades.

A Catholic funeral mass service is scheduled for 12:10 pm on February 6, 2026 at St. James Cathedral, Seattle. Livestream and recording will be available for those who cannot attend in person. In lieu of flowers, she’d want you to reach out to your loved ones daily.