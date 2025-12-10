Mayor-elect Wilson says she’s keeping current chiefs as part of her ‘holistic approach to public safety’

Of all the policy areas over which Mayor-elect Katie Wilson will preside, much speculation has centered on public safety – what will she do to help make Seattle a safer city? Today she’s announced her “vision for public safety,” including her decision to keep the current public-safety chiefs (Police, Fire, CARE, and Office of Emergency Management. Here’s her full announcement:

Seattle’s next chapter begins with a commitment to a shared vision of community safety: that everyone in Seattle, of every background and every income, deserves to be safe in their homes, streets, parks, and places of business in every neighborhood across our city. We envision welcoming public spaces, thriving local businesses, and lively communities where every person is safe, supported and valued. Achieving this vision requires a comprehensive strategy that builds trust, strengthens accountability, and modernizes our public safety system so it works for everyone who lives, works, and travels in our city.

I understand public safety as a shared responsibility, requiring police, fire, emergency management, alternative responders, service providers, community leaders, businesses, and residents to work together to get results. And it is time to build a coordinated, modern system which reflects that shared responsibility and helps us address our most difficult challenges, including persistent neighborhood-based safety issues, gun violence, behavioral health, and substance abuse.

That’s why I am retaining Seattle Police Department (SPD) Chief Shon Barnes, Seattle Fire Department (SFD) Chief Harold Scoggins, Office of Emergency Management (OEM) Director Curry Mayer, and CARE Chief Dr. Amy Barden. They are each committing to lead their departments in accordance with my vision of community safety. With active partnership and direction from the Mayor’s office, I believe these leaders can work together and form a unified team committed to strengthening coordination, reform, accountability, and results.

My administration will work with Chief Barnes to make SPD a place where professionalism, integrity, compassion, and community partnership are at the center of every action. We will strive for a workplace culture where employees are valued and empowered. Promotions will be rooted in performance, integrity, and good judgment, and every SPD employee will be encouraged to share concerns, experiences, and good-faith feedback with leadership. I am committed to retaining and recruiting officers who represent the diversity and values of Seattle, and to building trust between SPD and communities across the city.

SPD cannot — and should not — respond to every challenge alone. My administration will work with Chief Barden to fulfill the mission of the CARE department to respond to calls that do not pose a threat of violence or involve a medical emergency. CARE now houses our diversion programs, public safety shelter resources, and street safety teams, moving toward a more fully integrated continuum of response to public order issues stemming from unmet needs. And central to our modern, diversified safety model, seamless coordination between SPD, CARE, and other non-police services will ensure the right responder is dispatched for behavioral health crises, welfare checks, and nonviolent situations. Fulfilling CARE’s intended role is essential to improve outcomes for vulnerable residents and neighborhoods alike and to support sworn officers to focus on the critical work for which they are the right responders.

SFD under Chief Scoggins will continue its national leadership in life safety and emergency medical response and deliver high-quality fire, EMS, and rescue services across all neighborhoods.

And through Director Mayer’s leadership at OEM, we will build our city’s resilience to disasters, including severe weather, and emerging threats by working hand-in-hand with communities to ensure preparedness efforts reflect their needs and strengths.

Most fundamentally, our vision of public safety will be rooted in community partnership. We will build long-term relationships in neighborhoods and work intentionally with service providers, outreach teams, diversion case managers, business improvement areas, small businesses, and community organizations and adopt a problem-solving approach that addresses root causes instead of relying solely on enforcement.

Seattle is ready for a new chapter — one where public safety is effective, equitable, accountable, and rooted in partnership with our communities. And with this leadership team, and with your support, we will deliver a safer, stronger, and more resilient Seattle.

While the work of these four departments is essential to keeping Seattle safe, a comprehensive vision of public safety involves the work of many more City departments and stakeholders. Public safety also means protecting our immigrant communities, ensuring the safety of LGBTQ+ community members, protecting privacy and addressing concerns around surveillance technology, and preventing traffic violence and ensuring that our streets and public spaces are safe for all users. It also means working to ensure that every resident has what they need to live a dignified life, so that fewer people commit crimes of poverty and desperation. My administration will take this holistic approach to public safety seriously and we will be announcing further decisions and actions in the weeks and months ahead to further this vision.