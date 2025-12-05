‘Light Up the Night,’ holiday art-show openings, Winter Wander scavenger hunt, more for your West Seattle Friday

(Harbor seals, photographed by Carol Ann Joyce)

Here’s what’s happening today/tonight as we head toward a holiday-season weekend! Listings are from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:

CITY COUNCIL TALKS WITH CITY LIGHT: Seattle’s electricity infrastructure is on the agenda late in this morning’s meeting of the City Council Sustainability, City Light, Arts and Culture Committee that’s under way right now – agenda here; watch here.

WINTER WANDER SCAVENGER HUNT: Alice Kuder is organizing this again and you can register to get going as soon as tonight!

The Winter Wander Scavenger Hunt is a free, 10-day community event designed to bring friends and families together for holiday fun. Wanderers download instructions, a Bingo-style clue sheet, and a map, then scour West Seattle to identify the locations that solve the clues, and upload selfies in front of those locations to qualify for prize drawings. Open to everyone of all ages! Winter Wander starts at 5 PM, Fri., Dec. 5th, and concludes at 7 PM, Sun., Dec. 14th, 2025. Sign up anytime between those dates by registering at wondersinaliceland.com.

FREE INDOOR PLAY: “Stay and Play” is open 10 am-11:30 am at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd), with toys for the little ones and coffee for their chaperones.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER The center is open for plant-shopping Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

WHILE YOU’RE AT SSC … the Otter Pup truck’s soft open with coffee and sweet treats is planned for 11 am-2 pm. (6000 16th SW)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) to learn about local history – open noon-4 pm today.

QI-GONG: Natalia‘s Friday sessions are 12:30-1 pm at La Choza (10401 47th SW).

RAIN CITY CLAY HOLIDAY ART SHOW & SALE: Rain City Clay in Arbor Heights is hosting a holiday show & sale again this year, featuring artists who work with clay. Opening Night Party and Sale tonight, 4-8 pm. (4208 SW 100th)

WESTWOOD ART STUDIO HOLIDAY ART SHOW & SALE: Group show and sale, opening reception 5-9 pm tonight, more info here. (9042 31st SW)

TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm Fridays. Stop in to sip, or buy by the bottle.

‘LIGHT UP THE NIGHT’: The first of this weekend’s two big Christmas-tree lightings! 6-8 pm, both indoors at the Walmesley Center and outside by the tree, Our Lady of Guadalupe (35th/Myrtle) not only lights its tree and grounds, but also invites you for caroling, crafts, cocoa, pizza for sale, more. Bring nonperishable food to fill the sleigh for St. Vincent de Paul.

COFFEEHOUSE OPEN MIC: 6-8 pm, all-genres open mic at C & P Coffee. (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor)

SUMMER SLEEVES AT THE SKYLARK: Holiday single release show, also featuring Small Yards and Reanimators! Doors at 6, music at 7. $10. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

FREE TEEN SWIM: 6-7 pm at Southwest Pool (2801 SW Thistle), free swim session for ages 13=18.

LIVE AT EASY STREET: 7 pm, Jay Cates, celebrating his album release, free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

FULL MOON SOUND BATH WITH THE ANGELS: 7 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary. (3618 SW Alaska)

CLASSIC BINGO: 7 pm at Admiral Pub. 21+. Free to play. (2306 California SW)

‘PENELOPE’ AT ARTSWEST: 7:30 pm curtain for the musical tonight – info and ticket link in our calendar listing! (4711 California SW)

SPINNING: DJ Summersoft at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), 9 pm.

‘MAKE IT LOUD’ SKATING:Tonight, skate to live music by Low Hums & Baby Grendel – 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $20 cover/$5 skates.

If you have something to showcase on our event lists or calendar, please email what/when/where/etc. info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!