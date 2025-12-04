LIGHT RAIL: West Seattle’s County Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda on new list of proposed Sound Transit Board appointees

We’ve reported before that King County Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda – a North Delridge resident whose district includes West Seattle, White Center, and Vashon/Maury Islands – has hoped to join the Sound Transit Board. Now it appears that will happen; she is the lone West Seattleite on new County Executive Girmay Zahilay‘s list of potential appointees. Here’s his announcement, sent this morning:
Today, King County Executive Girmay Zahilay transmitted his first ever slate of nominations to the Sound Transit Board of Directors. This is his second transmittal since taking office last week, following his nominations to the District 2 King County Council seat yesterday.
The County Council will consider both the Sound Transit Board nominations and District 2 Councilmember nominations at their meeting on Tuesday, December 9.
As part of the Sound Transit slate, Zahilay and Seattle Mayor-elect Katie Wilson will replace former Executive Shannon Braddock and outgoing Mayor Bruce Harrell. Zahilay previously served on the Board as a King County Councilmember.
Zahilay’s nominations reflect the need for true regional collaboration on the future of mass transit, ensuring representation for both East and South King County, and representation for Seattle as the Link Extension enters a critical period.
The King County Executive appoints 10 total seats to the 18-member Sound Transit Board, which are staggered in two-year intervals. Board Members serve four-year terms.
Full list of nominations:
Girmay Zahilay, King County Executive
Katie Wilson, Mayor-elect of Seattle
Steffanie Fain, King County Councilmember (District 5)
Pete von Reichbauer, King County Councilmember (District 7)
Teresa Mosqueda, King County Councilmember (District 8)
Angela Birney, Mayor of Redmond
Thomas McLeod, Mayor of Tukwila
Along with Zahilay, von Reichbauer and Birney are already on the board (see its current lineup here). Here’s the quote from Councilmember Mosqueda that was included in the announcement:
Light rail holds incredible promise for shared prosperity, long-term climate resilience, self-determination, and access to opportunity for communities across the region. Representing a King County district that encompasses diverse communities home to current and future Sound Transit stations—from Chinatown-International District and SODO to Downtown, Capitol Hill, and West Seattle—I’m committed to supporting transit access, affordability and equity in light rail planning, while complementing existing community assets and ensuring that our systems remain safe, reliable, and accessible to the communities we serve. I’m grateful to Executive Zahilay for the opportunity to serve on the Sound Transit Board at such a crucial moment for our region.
The board has huge decisions in the months ahead, trying to get the agency on a sounder financial footing, potentially meaning changes/cuts to the planned West Seattle extension.
