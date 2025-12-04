LIGHT RAIL: West Seattle’s County Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda on new list of proposed Sound Transit Board appointees

We’ve reported before that King County Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda – a North Delridge resident whose district includes West Seattle, White Center, and Vashon/Maury Islands – has hoped to join the Sound Transit Board. Now it appears that will happen; she is the lone West Seattleite on new County Executive Girmay Zahilay‘s list of potential appointees. Here’s his announcement, sent this morning:

Today, King County Executive Girmay Zahilay transmitted his first ever slate of nominations to the Sound Transit Board of Directors. This is his second transmittal since taking office last week, following his nominations to the District 2 King County Council seat yesterday.

The County Council will consider both the Sound Transit Board nominations and District 2 Councilmember nominations at their meeting on Tuesday, December 9.

As part of the Sound Transit slate, Zahilay and Seattle Mayor-elect Katie Wilson will replace former Executive Shannon Braddock and outgoing Mayor Bruce Harrell. Zahilay previously served on the Board as a King County Councilmember.

Zahilay’s nominations reflect the need for true regional collaboration on the future of mass transit, ensuring representation for both East and South King County, and representation for Seattle as the Link Extension enters a critical period.

The King County Executive appoints 10 total seats to the 18-member Sound Transit Board, which are staggered in two-year intervals. Board Members serve four-year terms.

Full list of nominations:

Girmay Zahilay, King County Executive

Katie Wilson, Mayor-elect of Seattle

Steffanie Fain, King County Councilmember (District 5)

Pete von Reichbauer, King County Councilmember (District 7)

Teresa Mosqueda, King County Councilmember (District 8)

Angela Birney, Mayor of Redmond

Thomas McLeod, Mayor of Tukwila