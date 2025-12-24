West Seattle, Washington

KING TIDES: Another ‘Coastal Flood Advisory’ for Christmas Day

December 24, 2025 9:13 pm
Thanks to Clare Brooks for the photo! That pileup of driftwood at the west end of the Alki promenade is at least in part thanks to the high tide wind-and-saves action shown here. The National Weather Service had a Coastal Flood Advisory in effect for “minor” overflow this morning and has another one up for 7 am-1 pm Thursday, when the predicted high tide is again 12.4 feet (9:01 am this time, with calmer atmospheric conditions less conducive to overflow).

