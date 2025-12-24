KING TIDES: Another ‘Coastal Flood Advisory’ for Christmas Day

Thanks to Clare Brooks for the photo! That pileup of driftwood at the west end of the Alki promenade is at least in part thanks to the high tide wind-and-saves action shown here. The National Weather Service had a Coastal Flood Advisory in effect for “minor” overflow this morning and has another one up for 7 am-1 pm Thursday, when the predicted high tide is again 12.4 feet (9:01 am this time, with calmer atmospheric conditions less conducive to overflow).