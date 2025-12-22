HOLIDAY GUIDE: Our annual list of West Seattle restaurants and bars planning to be open Christmas Day. Plus other holiday hours. And coffee shops!

It’s Christmas week and that means list time. We’ve already announced our Christmas Eve/Day grocery-store hours list – it’s in our West Seattle Holiday Guide – and our Christmas coffee-shop hours list (find that here). Now we’ve just published the longest list of all – West Seattle restaurants/bars planning to be open Christmas Day, plus hours for Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day. Find that here (and linked in the Holiday Guide). We always say “planning” because invariably, some places change their plans at the last minute. We expect to update the lists with any additions, changes, corrections that surface – if you have someething to add/change, best way to get us the info is via email – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!