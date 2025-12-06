HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Junction Tree Lighting festival, with Night Market

(Screengrab from 42nd/Alaska traffic cam)

Happening right now in the West Seattle Junction – SW Alaska is closed to traffic between California and 42nd for the Hometown Holidays Tree Lighting festival, featuring a Night Market that’s open now(here’s the list of vendors). The schedule:

4:30 PM Endolyne Choir

5:00 PM School of Rock

5:30 PM Pet Costume Contest

5:45 PM Metropolitan Singers (carolers)

6:00 PM Tree Lighting (with carolers)

6:15 PM Holiday DJ spinning tunes

8:00 PM Night Market closes

Updates to come!