HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Junction Tree Lighting festival, with Night Market

December 6, 2025 4:28 pm
(Screengrab from 42nd/Alaska traffic cam)

Happening right now in the West Seattle Junction – SW Alaska is closed to traffic between California and 42nd for the Hometown Holidays Tree Lighting festival, featuring a Night Market that’s open now(here’s the list of vendors). The schedule:

4:30 PM Endolyne Choir
5:00 PM School of Rock
5:30 PM Pet Costume Contest
5:45 PM Metropolitan Singers (carolers)
6:00 PM Tree Lighting (with carolers)
6:15 PM Holiday DJ spinning tunes
8:00 PM Night Market closes

Updates to come!

