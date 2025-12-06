HAPPENING NOW: Three art-ful events for your weekend shopping

Among the places you can find unique creations for gifts – or yourself – are local art studios with special events, as featured in our Holiday Guide.

RAIN CITY CLAY: Deb Schwartzkopf is hosting a weekend show/sale at her Rain City Clay at 4208 SW 100th in Arbor Heights. We stopped by during last night’s opening reception.

More than 80 artists are participating, with more than 3,000 handmade ceramic pots, ornaments, sculptures and more.

Open until 7 tonight.

WESTWOOD ART STUDIO: Not far away, Westwood Art Studio at 9042 31st SW is hosting a multi-artist show and sale this weekend and next. Studio owner is Damian Grava:

He also opened the studio for a reception last night.

They’re also open until 7 tonight.

VIVA TOUR: And you can studio-hop both days this weekend with a ferry ride to Vashon Island, The VIVA (Vashon Island Visual Artists) Holiday Art Studio Tour is happening until 5 pm today, 10 am-5 pm tomorrow and both days next weekend, and sponsoring WSB right now to help amplify the invitation. You’ll find a map at vivartists.com. 40 studios and galleries, more than 140 artists!