HAPPENING NOW: First-ever Almost Day gathering in West Seattle

You still have an hour-plus to get over to Bear Island – the creativity hub in what used to be the Admiral Church basement – and help Lori Kothe and friends old and new celebrate Almost Day. You can even write up what almost happened to you this year – good, bad, otherwise – and hang it on the Almost Tree:

Or just have a baked potato – Lori says they bought 50 and still have some waiting for late drop-ins:

Lori had the “Almost Day” idea recently after learning about Bear Island – and she said its spirit inspired her to contribute an end-of-year gathering to help people connect, something so many are yearning to do in this otherwise-siloed, as evidenced by the turnout at the recent West Seattle Joiner Jamboree. So this is about as low-key a party as you’ll find, with some crafting, some chatting.

As we reported earlier this year. Bear Island is a “just show up and see what happens” kind of place; the old church marquee currently reads, “Maybe All Magic.” Until 9 pm, you can stop by, make a suncatcher or write down your “almost,” sit and chat or just sit and observe (and ask Lori about her backyard-bird book!).