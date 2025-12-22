HAPPENING NOW: First day of cookie drop-offs for The Christmas People at West Seattle Coworking

By Hayden Yu Andersen

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

If you’ve got the time, why not bake an extra tray of Christmas cookies this year for The Christmas People’s 27th annual cookie drive?

After last year’s donations totaling more than 9,000 cookies for King County’s underserved and unhoused population, The Christmas People are accepting dropoffs at three venues, including one in our area – West Seattle Coworking (WSB sponsor), at 9030 35th Avenue SW.

Drop-offs started this morning at 10 am and will run until 4 pm today, tomorrow, December 23rd, and the day after, on Christmas Eve. According to 5-year volunteer (and West Seattle Coworking proprietor) Ross, they experience the most traffic on the 24th, so plan to complete your baking before then if you want to avoid the rush.

Keep in mind that The Christmas People repackage all of the cookies for donation, so don’t worry about fancy packaging. “They could be in a shoebox,” Ross joked. “Take that extra ten minutes and bake another tray, if you can.”

For any questions, you can contact Christmas People co-founder Fred Hutchinson at 206-719-4979 or pialley@jps.net.