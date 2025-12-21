West Seattle, Washington

HANUKKAH: Kol HaNeshamah’s gathering at Junction Plaza Park

December 21, 2025 10:45 pm
(WSB photo/video by Torin Record-Sand)

As also reported here, two concurrent menorah-lighting gatherings in West Seattle marked the start of Hanukkah’s eighth and final night tonight. At Junction Plaza Park, Kol HaNeshamah‘s “pop-up Hanukkah” was also attended, said Rabbi Allison Flash, by members of Alki UCC, whose building is shared by the congregations. Here’s what she told the gathering as she lit the menorah and Orin Reynolds led singing:

Hanukkah officially ends at nightfall Monday.

