GIVING TUESDAY: Community support for dad and newborn son whose mom died in childbirth

The Tuesday after Black Friday is traditionally its flip side … Giving Tuesday. We publishing giving opportunities almost every day, and your inbox is likely brimming with requests today. We have a few to share, starting with this one sent to us by a friend of the family. Less than two weeks ago, 34-year-old Darby Bukowski died in childbirth. Her son Wyatt survived and is with his dad Jackson. Friends and family are crowdfunding not only for current expenses but to provide for Wyatt’s future. Friend Karla, in sharing this link about Darby, told us, “She was so excited to become a mother, and I was so looking forward to her experiencing the wonderful support and community she would have found among the families and neighbors who make this area so special. Darby was a true joy to be around. She made everyone feel welcome and seen, and she had a natural gift for putting people at ease. Her bright, beautiful smile was contagious.” Karla tells us that Darby’s due date had been November 19, and she died as Wyatt was born November 22, so he was born full-term.