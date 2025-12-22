GIFT IDEA! Mariners tickets benefiting West Seattle High School baseball

After the Mariners made it into the league-championship series last year, tickets are more prized than ever as a holiday gift. Here’s how to get some for a June 2026 game while also benefiting a local high-school-baseball program:
West Seattle Day at T-Mobile Park – Support WSHS Baseball
West Seattle High School Baseball isn’t just playing for wins — they’re playing for West Seattle. And this season, our community has a chance to help send the Wildcats back to the biggest stage of all: T-Mobile Park.
Each year, only 20 high school programs across the region are invited to participate in the Mariners Baseball Classic, an opportunity that allows student-athletes to play on an MLB field. West Seattle was one of the first schools ever included — and staying in the Classic is something our players must earn every year.
That’s where West Seattle Day at T-Mobile Park comes in.
The WSHS Baseball program is hosting a Mariners ticket fundraiser for the Mariners vs. New York Mets game on Tuesday, June 2 at 6:40 PM. Ticket sales directly fund the program and secure West Seattle’s spot in the Mariners Baseball Classic, which is free for the whole community to attend.
Game Details
*Mariners vs. Mets
*Tuesday, June 2
*6:40 PM
*100 Level: $30 | 300 Level: $20
This is more than a night at the ballpark — it’s how West Seattle shows up for local kids, local schools, and a program that represents our neighborhood with pride. Every ticket supports equipment, transportation, training, and unforgettable opportunities for our student-athletes.
Can’t attend? Tickets can be gifted or donated to local organizations like the Boys & Girls Club, community centers, and youth baseball/softball programs (like WSLL and WSBB) — spreading the love and the game across West Seattle.
Let’s fill the stands in blue, cheer loud, and show the Mariners what West Seattle support looks like.
Here’s where to buy your ticket(s): wshs.schoolauction.net/marinerstickets/homepages/show
| 0 COMMENTS