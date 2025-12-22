GIFT IDEA! Mariners tickets benefiting West Seattle High School baseball

After the Mariners made it into the league-championship series last year, tickets are more prized than ever as a holiday gift. Here’s how to get some for a June 2026 game while also benefiting a local high-school-baseball program:

West Seattle Day at T-Mobile Park – Support WSHS Baseball

West Seattle High School Baseball isn’t just playing for wins — they’re playing for West Seattle. And this season, our community has a chance to help send the Wildcats back to the biggest stage of all: T-Mobile Park.

Each year, only 20 high school programs across the region are invited to participate in the Mariners Baseball Classic, an opportunity that allows student-athletes to play on an MLB field. West Seattle was one of the first schools ever included — and staying in the Classic is something our players must earn every year.

That’s where West Seattle Day at T-Mobile Park comes in.

The WSHS Baseball program is hosting a Mariners ticket fundraiser for the Mariners vs. New York Mets game on Tuesday, June 2 at 6:40 PM. Ticket sales directly fund the program and secure West Seattle’s spot in the Mariners Baseball Classic, which is free for the whole community to attend.

Game Details

*Mariners vs. Mets

*Tuesday, June 2

*6:40 PM

*100 Level: $30 | 300 Level: $20

This is more than a night at the ballpark — it’s how West Seattle shows up for local kids, local schools, and a program that represents our neighborhood with pride. Every ticket supports equipment, transportation, training, and unforgettable opportunities for our student-athletes.

Can’t attend? Tickets can be gifted or donated to local organizations like the Boys & Girls Club, community centers, and youth baseball/softball programs (like WSLL and WSBB) — spreading the love and the game across West Seattle.

Let’s fill the stands in blue, cheer loud, and show the Mariners what West Seattle support looks like.