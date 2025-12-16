From playspaces to politics, here’s our list for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Chestnut-backed chickadee, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

USS NIMITZ SAILING BY: The U.S. Navy aircraft carrier returning to Bremerton after what was likely its last deployment will pass West Seattle sometime in the next few hours – it’s off Whidbey Island right now.

DONATION DRIVES AND GIVING OPPORTUNITIES … see the list in our Holiday Guide!

FAUNTLEROY CHURCH FESTIVAL OF TREES: Visit the church Fellowship Hall (9140 California SW) before noon to see the themed trees and place food donations beneath your favorite(s) to “vote” for them.

FREE PLAYSPACE: Indoor play on (another) gray day! West Seattle Church of the Nazarene is opening its free community playspace, 9 am-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. (42nd/Juneau)

KALEIDOSCOPE PLAY & LEARN: New, free play group for kids 0-5 at Bridge School Cooperative Elementary, 10-11:30 am. (10300 28th SW)

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: New postcard-writers as well as returnees are welcome at this weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if this is your first time.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: It’s the holiday-party meeting today – 11:30 am at West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW).

CHESS CLUB: All levels welcome! 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.

LAST DAY FOR HOLY ROSARY TREE LOT: The Holy Rosary School Tree Lot, on the north side of the campus, is closing after today – trees and wreaths half price, 4-8 pm. (42nd SW and SW Dakota)

COMMUNITY NOTARY DAY: Need something notarized? Drop in to Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), 4-6 pm.

DROP-IN HOMEWORK HELP: Available for K-12 students at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 4-5:45 pm.

SIP AND CRAFT: Weekly holiday-season event at Harry’s Beach House (2676 Alki SW), 5 pm, ornament-making workshop – our calendar listing has the registration link to see if there are openings.

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-8 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $15 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

UNPLUGGED – A MUSICAL GATHERING: 6-8 pm acoustic gathering at C & P Coffee (5612 California; WSB sponsor), free, all ages.

UKULELE MEETUP: Monthly evening meetup for West Seattle ukulele players, 6-8 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander).

SUMMIT ATLAS INFO NIGHT: 6 pm, prospective families can visit the charter middle/high school. (9601 35th SW)

TRACK RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Meet up by 6:15 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: Classes continue, 7 pm at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW). Our calendar listing has details including how to check if they have space for you. Space allowing, newcomers are welcome, and the first class is free.

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group event at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034-A California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has info on registering before you participate.

BINGO: Play free Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo at The Skylark, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 5: Five locations for trivia tonight – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW), Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub, free, prizes. (2306 California SW) … Trivia at Christos on Alki (2508 Alki SW), 7:15 pm.

