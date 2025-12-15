FOLLOWUP: Graduations scheduled. World Cup conflict not avoided. Local parent has one more warning

(WSB file photo)

One week ago tonight, we published local parent Arin‘s plea for Seattle Public Schools to hurry up and announce graduation dates, since a conflict with the FIFA World Cup Seattle games seemed in the cards. The district has finalized the schedule – on June 17, Chief Sealth IHS at 5 pm at McCaw Hall, followed by West Seattle HS at 8 pm, same date/site – and the conflict remains. Arin says there’s one more thing families and others need to be aware of: “SPS sent the dates last Friday but failed to mention in their email that graduations at McCaw Hall (CSIHS and WS) will have a limited number of tickets. They won’t tell us how many tickets each graduating student gets …” and, Arin adds, the “limited tickets” note was only included on a social-media post. McCaw Hall is described online as having a capacity of just under 3,000, about a quarter of the now-demolished Memorial Stadium, and less than Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex, where the local schools held commencement ceremonies as recently as 2022.