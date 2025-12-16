HAPPENING NOW: Aircraft carrier USS Nimitz in view from West Seattle

12:06 PM: Last Thursday, we noted that the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) was headed to its homeport in Bremerton after what’s expected to have been its last deployment before decommissioning, which means this is likely the last chance for ship-watchers to see it sail southbound past West Seattle shores. It stopped at Naval Magazine Indian Island for a few days and then left this morning for the last leg of the homeward journey; for those interested in seeing it, it should be in view relatively soon, according to the VesselFinder.com tracker, which shows it currently off North Seattle, southbound at 9+ knots.

12:33 PM: Should be in view now, weather permitting, as it’s passing the north side of the mouth of Elliott Bay.

1:02 PM: Approaching Alki Point.