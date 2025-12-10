Find out about Walk Fit, take holiday photos, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Longfellow Creek, photographed by Kevin Freitas)

Here’s our Wednesday list, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide (and if we’re missing something – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thanks!):

FAUNTLEROY FESTIVAL OF TREES: Until noon, the Fauntleroy Church hall is open for viewing this year’s trees and “voting” for your favorite by placing nonperishable food donations beneath it. (9140 California SW)

WINTER CLOTHING DRIVE: Bring donations of warm clothing in the bin at Dave Newman State Farm Insurance Agency (3435 California SW; WSB sponsor), 9 am-5 pm weekdays.

HOLIDAY ROOM SELFIES: Drop-in DIY photo ops at Curious Kidstuff (4740 California SW), 10 am-6 pm: “Head to Curious Kidstuff for a magical photo opportunity in a festive holiday room. Drop your letter to Santa in the special North Pole mailbox, and enter to win a giant PomPom Penguin!”

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 10 am Wednesday walks leave from 47th/Fauntleroy (this is our weekly last-minute reminder, so would-be walkers can be there next Wednesday morning!).

TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT: 10:30 am at the bookstore. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

SSC FOOD TRUCK: South Seattle College culinary students are selling Italian-inspired cuisine from the truck again today, 10:30 am-12:30 pm, near the campus Clock Tower. (6000 16th SW)

SILVER SOUNDS HOLIDAY SHOW: 1 pm at the Center for Active Living (California/Oregon), “In this unique holiday comedy, the Grinch engages in a lively and spirited campaign to ruin the holiday season. Will he succeed? Join the fun by singing along to familiar holiday tunes, enjoy some goofy holiday comedy and receive free prizes plus a mystery raffle.” RSVP required.

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: 2-4 pm, play at the newly reopened Missing Piece (4707 California SW).

WHITE CENTER CELEBRATION CANCELED: The lighting celebration that was planned for just before 4 pm in downtown White Center has been canceled because the county’s handling the weather emergency in other areas.

DROP-IN HOMEWORK HELP: 4-7:30 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), drop-in help for students.

CONSULTING, SIGNING, NOTARIZING FOR ADVANCE DIRECTIVES: 4-6 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), registration required.

ROCK BAND GAMING AT MR. B’S MEAD CENTER: 5-10 pm, weekly event in South Delridge! (9444 Delridge Way SW)

CRIBBAGE NIGHT: Play at Delridge Community Center! Dinner provided, prizes up for grabs. 5:30 pm. (4501 Delridge Way SW)

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix your broken item instead of throwing it out! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

POTTERINGS OPEN STUDIO: 6-8 pm, drop in and create! If you want some inspiration, this month’s spotlight project, if you don’t have is a trio of personalized holiday-tree ornaments. (3400 Harbor SW)

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: You’re invited to this 6 pm meetup at Great American Diner/Bar (4752 California SW).

WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUN: Get moving in the middle of the week – the weekly 6:15 pm group run with West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) is tonight – all welcome, regardless what pace you run at!

WALK FIT INFO NIGHT: Also at West Seattle Runner, tonight’s the informational night for a new free training program – Walk Fit. Start from scratch and get ready to walk a 5K or 10K in a few months! 6:30 pm. (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer lineup. (7902 35th SW)

MUSIC BINGO: Weekly music bingo at at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

KUNDALINI YOGA: 7 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska). $35.

TRIVIA x 5: We have five West Seattle trivia spots on our Wednesday list: at Future Primitive Beach Bar (2536 Alki SW), 7 pm, free to play … 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), free to play … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) has Wednesday trivia at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, it’s trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW), all ages until 10 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: West Seattle’s longest-running open mic! 7:30 pm signups for the weekly event at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

KARAOKE AT ADMIRAL PUB: Sing at the pub starting at 8:45 pm. (2306 California SW)

