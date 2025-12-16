FERRIES: Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth still on 2 boats; date set for next systemwide community meetings

(File photo of M/V Kaleetan, by Gary Jones)

In Washington State Ferries‘ latest weekly update, WSF recapped that the Triangle Route, in its second week of 2-boat service, won’t be back to three boats “until another vessel is available.” That’s likely going to be a while, as one of its oldest boats, M/V Kaleetan (assigned currently to the San Juans), is undergoing emergency repairs that the weekly update says are likely to take until “late December.” As WSF boss Steve Nevey said in his own weekly update, “We need new boats.” The first of its next round of new boats isn’t expected to be ready until 2030. Meantime, WSF has set the date for its next online systemwide community meetings, which usually start with a variety of updates and then spend a significant amount of time on Q&A. They’ll have afternoon and evening versions of the same meeting on Wednesday, January 21: “WSF leaders will recap 2025, share updates on new boats and construction projects, and take questions from the public.” You can register for the noon meeting here, or the 6 pm meeting here. (Here’s our coverage of the most-recent one, back in October.)