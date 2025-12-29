CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: West Seattle Nursery burglary aftermath. Recognize the burglar?

That’s the burglar who broke into West Seattle Nursery on Christmas morning, as reported here over the weekend. Today the nursery has provided that image as well as an update on its recovery:

We’ve repaired our back gate, cleaned up glass from the two doors that were forced open (one to our Garden Center and one to our Greenhouse), and secured the damaged doors with bolted wood. Please excuse the slight draft until we are able to replace our doors.

We’re still taking inventory to determine everything that was stolen, which includes all our jewelry, some tools, a laptop, our walkie talkies, and even a garbage can used to carry items away. If you have any information on who the person in the picture is, please let us know. They were masked, but they appear to have long dark hair and black Adidas Samba shoes.

While this thief may have stolen items and broken our doors (and our spirits for a moment), we are grateful that all of our customers and employees are safe. Thank you to the employees who helped clean up the glass, temporarily secure the doors, and continue reviewing our missing inventory. Please be safe out there!