COUNTDOWN: One week until Winter Wonderland in Admiral!

While we assemble our coverage from tonight’s big celebration in The Junction, we’re taking a moment to look ahead a week to next Saturday, when the Admiral Neighborhood Association invites you to wander a mile of local businesses for the Winter Wonderland party! The map’s live now, so here’s the full announcement:

Enjoy a full mile of festive fun on Saturday, December 13th from 11 AM-2 PM with the Admiral Neighborhood Association at our third annual Winter Wonderland!

Businesses throughout Admiral are offering a variety of family-friendly activities, specials, and promotions as we encourage our neighbors to shop small this holiday season. From holly-jolly pet photos and coffee-filter snowflakes to hot cocoa stations and artful nibbles; there’s snow place like Admiral this winter.

And while you’re out, don’t forget to stop by West Seattle Realty for a daytime disco party with Santa, take a break at the Admiral Theater for their special showing of The Nightmare Before Christmas, then sing along with carolers from the Admiral Church Choir. And be on the lookout for our roving Winter Wonderland penguin throughout the event.

Look for the penguins in the windows of participating Admiral businesses day-of and visit our website connecttoadmiral.org/winter-wonderland to see the full map and plan your route!