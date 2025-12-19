BIZNOTE: Neighborhood Naturopathic and Primary Care celebrates anniversary with supplement, tea, tincture sale

More last-minute gift-shopping possibilities – or maybe just for personal care for yourself: This announcement is from Neighborhood Naturopathic and Primary Care (5410 California; WSB sponsor):

Neighborhood Naturopathic and Primary Care is celebrating 5 years in business with 20% off supplements, teas, and tinctures! If you miss Pharmaca and being able to purchase quality supplements locally, then come and check out our sale. The 20% off sale goes through the end of December, and you do not need to be a current patient to purchase.

Regular clinic hours are Monday through Friday, 9 am-5 pm (closed for lunch 1-2 pm), Saturdays 9 am-1 pm. Closing at 1 pm on 12/24. Closed 12/25, 12/26, and 12/27. Reopening normal hours the week of 12/29, except closed 1/1/2026.