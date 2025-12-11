BASKETBALL: Chief Sealth IHS varsity girls’ first home win

PHOTOS BY OLIVER HAMLIN FOR WSB

(#1, Sealth sophomore Sagal Farah)

The Chief Sealth International High School girls’ varsity basketball team is 3-1 after first home victory last night, against Rainier Beach.

#2, senior Alysse Bland, racked up two-thirds of the team’s scoring in the 45-26 victory, with 29 points.

#11, senior Dajah Johnson, contributed six points.

#3, freshman Mia Caldera, followed with five.

Head Coach Will Pablo‘s team was up 24-14 at halftime.

Rainier Beach tried for a comeback in the third quqrter, but the Seahawks pulled away in the fourthl

Next up for the Chief Sealth girls, a Friday night home game against Franklin at 7 pm.

Next Monday (December 15) is a big night for all four high-school varsity teams – West Seattle will host Sealth, girls’ varsity at 5:45 pm, boys’ varsity at 7:30 p.