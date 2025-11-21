YOU CAN HELP: Local school loses grant for outdoor education

Highland Park Elementary students won’t get an outdoor experience unless grant money is raised. Here’s the request we received to share with you:

Let’s Keep the Highland Park Elementary Overnight Camp Tradition Alive!

For decades, Highland Park Elementary 5th graders have spent an unforgettable week at Camp Sealth, building confidence, resilience, and connection with nature.

This year, state budget cuts canceled our Outdoor Learning Grant—and we need to raise $15,000 to make camp possible.

Highland Park is a wonderfully diverse West Seattle school — 71% of our students are from minority backgrounds, and about 60% are classified as economically disadvantaged. Many of our students have never had the chance to experience an overnight outdoor camp, and this program would provide an incredible opportunity for learning, teamwork, and connection with nature.