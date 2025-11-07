YOU CAN HELP: Chief Sealth IHS Bike Club now rolling, thanks to your generosity, and welcoming more

Got a bike you don’t need any more? Here’s a way to ensure it’s used and loved!

Chief Sealth’s Bike Club is thriving, thanks in large part to the incredible generosity of the West Seattle community. Last year was our first year, and it was a huge success. After putting out a call for bike donations on the blog, we were blown away by the response — so many of you offered bikes, gear, and supplies!

With generous support from Alki Bike and Board, which donated tires, tubes, and discounted supplies, students spent the winter learning the basics of bike maintenance. Together, we repaired and gave away more than 20 donated bikes to student riders (along with helmets, of course).

In the spring, we pivoted from wrenching to riding! Interest grew so quickly that we expanded from one to two group rides each week. During these rides, students practiced safe city-riding skills, learned to communicate in groups, and built confidence (and fitness) on the hills of West Seattle. Now, as we wrap up our fall riding season, we’re looking ahead to winter — we are excited to launch our Second Annual Bike Donation Drive. We want to give students new projects to work on while continuing to grow our community of young riders.

Do you have a bike that’s gathering dust in your garage? Donate it to Chief Sealth Bike Club and help a student discover the joy and independence of cycling. We’re happy to accept all kinds of bikes — even those that need a little TLC (new tires, tubes, or a chain).

If you’d like to donate a bike or have questions about the club, please email Andy Tuller at artuller@seattleschools.org. Thank you for helping keep our community rolling!