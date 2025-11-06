YOU CAN HELP: Annual warm-clothing drive begins at Dave Newman State Farm Insurance Agency

An annual tradition of community giving has just begun at longtime WSB sponsor Dave Newman State Farm Insurance Agency (3435 California SW):

(Ollie, guarding the donation bins)

The 12th annual winter clothing drive has begun at Dave Newman State Farm Insurance Agency.

In conjunction with the West Seattle Food Bank/West Seattle Helpline, we are collecting donations of clothes, coats, and shoes from November 5th until January 1st. Please drop off your donations at 3435 California Ave Southwest. The office is open for donations Monday through Friday, 9 am to 5 pm. For undergarments and socks, please donate only new and unopened packages of clothing items.

Special thank you to West Seattle Recycling for their donation of collection barrels.

Pickup may be available for those who have donations but are unable to transport them.

For further information, contact the State Farm office at 206-932-1878.

Thank you, West Seattle, for your generosity and spirit of giving.