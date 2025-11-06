West Seattle, Washington

06 Thursday

53℉

YOU CAN HELP: Annual warm-clothing drive begins at Dave Newman State Farm Insurance Agency

November 6, 2025 11:19 am
|      1 COMMENT
 |   How to help | West Seattle news

An annual tradition of community giving has just begun at longtime WSB sponsor Dave Newman State Farm Insurance Agency (3435 California SW):

(Ollie, guarding the donation bins)

The 12th annual winter clothing drive has begun at Dave Newman State Farm Insurance Agency.

In conjunction with the West Seattle Food Bank/West Seattle Helpline, we are collecting donations of clothes, coats, and shoes from November 5th until January 1st. Please drop off your donations at 3435 California Ave Southwest. The office is open for donations Monday through Friday, 9 am to 5 pm. For undergarments and socks, please donate only new and unopened packages of clothing items.

Special thank you to West Seattle Recycling for their donation of collection barrels.

Pickup may be available for those who have donations but are unable to transport them.

For further information, contact the State Farm office at 206-932-1878.

Thank you, West Seattle, for your generosity and spirit of giving.

As always, donation drives will also be part of the forthcoming WSB West Seattle Holiday Guidewestseattleblog@gmail.com is the best way to get us info!

Share This

1 Reply to "YOU CAN HELP: Annual warm-clothing drive begins at Dave Newman State Farm Insurance Agency"

  • Robbin November 6, 2025 (12:16 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you Dave Newman State Farm Insurance for your steadfast support of our neighbors! The West Seattle Food Bank program The Clothesline is in urgent need of coats right now, and your drive is a huge benefit just at the right time! Thank you! -Robbin, WSFB

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.