Wind alert this morning, time change tonight, and what’s happening inbetween on your West Seattle Saturday

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

We start the day under a Wind Advisory alert, but pending any problems, we have another busy West Seattle list for Saturday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Kick-start your weekend with a run! West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) leads Saturday 8 am free group runs!

VACCINE CLINIC: 9 am-3 pm at Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle), open to all, but follow that link to get an appointment first.

HIGH-SCHOOL SOCCER: Postseason match for the Chief Sealth IHS girls’ soccer team, 9 am at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) vs. Evergreen.

FREE! HEAVILY MEDITATED: Free 9 am community meditation at Inner Alchemy Sanctuary/Studio (3618 SW Alaska) – register here.

TAE KWON DO: This month’s lessons at High Point Community Center (6920 34th SW) start with a 9:30 am session – info in our calendar listing.

INTRODUCTORY WALK: First of two sequential weekly walking events – meeting at the same spot, 47th SW and Fauntleroy Way, first at 9:30 am for a flat-terrain 1-mile walk.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: That’s followed by this 10 am walk, which you can join even if you didn’t go on the introductory walk. Meet at 47th SW and Fauntleroy Way.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: The Garden Center at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW, north end of campus), is open 10 am-3 pm.

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET CLOSED FOR SEASON: Just a reminder that last week was the final Delridge Farmers’ Market of the year.

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

FREE WRITING GROUP: Back in session again this week, 10:30 am, info in our calendar listing.

GRIEFSHARE: New session begins, 10:30 am at Grace Church, no charge (10323 28th SW)

WEST SEATTLE ‘LOWER JUNCTION’ DIA DE MUERTOS: New celebration, 11 am-2 pm, coordinated by the West Seattle Junction Association, mostly along Fauntleroy Way between SW Alaska and SW Edmunds:

Join us for a vibrant Day of the Dead celebration as we transform Fauntleroy (Way) into a colorful block filled with papel picado, marigolds, and community spirit. Come honor loved ones, enjoy live music, and explore festive activities from your favorite local merchants. –Live Mariachi band

–Calaveras face painting (skeleton art)

–Community Ofrenda at Maris – Bring a photo of a loved one to add to the altar, honoring their life and spirit. The ofrenda will remain up through Nov 2.

–Pet Ofrenda at All the Best Pets with cards to write down memories, and the option to print out a photo of your beloved pet you lost. Merchant Activities: –Orangetheory Fitness – “Afterlife Burn” 30-second rowing challenge, giveaways, swag, class vouchers + photo area

–Sound & Fog – offering Mexican hot chocolate + Day of the Dead–themed treats

–Maris – Create your own skull keychains + Day of the Dead magnets

–Club Pilates – Color your own calaveras, try the “Deadly Plank Challenge,” join the magic circle fun

–Spa Phoebe – Create your own skull scratch masks, make your own bath salts with essential oils and grab a free temporary Day of the Dead tattoo

–City Sweats – Add to our Gratitude bowl: share memories or notes of thanks; entries entered in a raffle for complimentary wellness services

–Bohemian Studios – Participate in Day of the Dead themed morning Barre classes at 8:30A & 10A plus Vinyasa Yoga at 11:30A Come walk the block, sip, shop, move, and celebrate life and remembrance together in true West Seattle style.

FAMILY READING TIME: At Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW)

CONNECT WITH WHALES … without being in the water; our calendar listing explains how. 11 am at Inner Alchemy Studio and Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska).

HIGH-SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Both varsity teams play postseason games today – noon at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), Chief Sealth IHS hosts Lindbergh; 7 pm on the road, West Seattle HS plays at Bishop Blanchet.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The home of West Seattle’s history is open noon-4 pm on Saturdays. (61st SW and SW Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

POSTCARDS 4 DEMOCRACY: Monthly Saturday afternoon gathering for long-distance advocacy, new time – 12:30 to 2:30 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open for you to enjoy wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: On the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus:

The Northwest Wine Academy Tasting Room, Wine Bar, and Retail Store are open Thursday-Saturday from 1-6 pm. Come taste and purchase our student-produced wine! The Northwest Wine Academy features a large tasting room and retail store. While tasting one of our current releases, you can request a tour of our barrel room and bottling area.

SUPER SMASH SATURDAYS: 1-10 pm at Fourth Emerald Games (4517 California SW, upstairs).

UNDERSTANDING MEDICARE: 2 pm presentation/discussion at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

FREE MASSAGE: 3-5 pm walk-in clinic offering short, specific massages at Nepenthe. (9447 35th SW)

‘NIGHTFALL’: One last night to see this “charity haunt,” 5:30-9:30 pm. Details in our calendar listing. (4544 51st Place SW)

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-8 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Circle of Songs, live and acoustic. All ages, no charge.

BOOK RELEASE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: “Making It” by Bootsy Holler, 7 pm event for book about Seattle music scene 1992-2008 (4559 California SW), free, all ages.

THREE BANDS AT THE SKYLARK: At 8 pm tonight it’s Sister Swimmer, Spyglass, Sit Pretty, $10, 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: Saturday spinning starts at 9 pm – tonight it’s Soul Focus FM at Revelry Room. (4547 California SW).

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Our Saturday list concludes as usual with 10 pm karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

FALL BACK ONE HOUR: Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 am Sunday – when we “fall back” an hour to 1 am. (Timekeeping trivia: You can call to hear WWV’s time signal.)

Got a West Seattle event coming up? If community members are welcome, your event is welcome on our calendar! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!