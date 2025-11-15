WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Food (and more!) drive at Lafayette Elementary

(WSB photos by Dave Gershgorn)

Volunteers and donors teamed up for a successful “Fill the Truck” donation drive at Lafayette Elementary this morning. Even the Lafayette Leopard showed up to provide support:

The Lafayette PTA organized this to help the West Seattle Food Bank and the increasing number of people relying on it – not just for food.

Lizzy from the PTA gave us some preliminary estimates of results from the three-hour drive:

21 crates of canned and boxed food

1500+ diapers

100+ grocery bags and packaged boxes of food

96 packs of ramen

11 bags of coats and winter clothes

She also wanted to stress “how grateful Lafayette is for everyone who showed up today! We had donations arrive by scooter, wagon, bike, and car.”

P.S. If you couldn’t make it to this donation drive, as noted previously, there’s a food drive tomorrow at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds), 11 am-3 pm Sunday, and of course you can contribute financially to WSFB at any time here.