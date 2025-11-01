WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: First Day of the Dead celebration in ‘Lower Junction’

(WSB video and photos)

Marachi Estrellas de México played outside All the Best Pet Care during today’s first-ever West Seattle Junction Association-organized Day of the Dead (Dia de los Muertos) celebration in the “Lower Junction,” the business block mostly along Fauntleroy Way between Alaska and Edmunds. A centerpiece of Dia de los Muertos observances is an “ofrenda” to honor loved ones who’ve passed to the world beyond, and All the Best hosted a pet ofrenda:

Another tradition is “calaveras” face painting, to transform your face into a skull, and that was happening at Orangetheory Fitness:

Jayda modeled hers for our photographer:

Our area has two more Dia de los Muertos events tomorrow – a 10 am-3 pm festival at Holy Family, and a 5 pm candlelight service at Our Lady of Guadalupe.